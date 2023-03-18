Ranbir Kapoor channelled his inner fashion police and critiqued internet sensation Uorfi Javed’s sartorial picks. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar star, in conversation with his cousin and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on her talk show What Women Want, said that Uorfi’s wardrobe choices are not good.

It all happened when Ranbir participated in the game segment of the talk show called “good taste or bad taste." In the segment, Ranbir was shown a few placards by Kareena that carried the images of celebrities in different ensembles. In the game, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor had to tell whether the clothes are in good taste or bad taste. The twist was that the faces of the celebrities were kept hidden.

Expectedly, Ranbir was successful in correctly identifying the celebrities and without shying away gave them a good taste and bad taste rating. Beginning the game segment, Kareena showed him a card with Ranveer Singh’s image which presumably belongs to his film Bajirao Mastani. Rating the attire, Ranbir said that it is in “good taste" and added that he thinks only some can carry it off.

After a few placards, Kareena flashed Uorfi’s card. Looking at it, Ranbir said, “What is this? Is this you?" Responding to Ranbir, Kareena said, “I wish. I think you know who this person is." In the second guess, Ranbir Kapoor correctly named the person and said, “Is it Uorfi." Continuing further, Ranbir said, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…"

Kareena Kapoor interrupted his explanation and asked, “Good taste or bad taste, Ranbir." The Rockstar actor replied, “Bad taste."

Uorfi often takes the internet by storm with her DIY ensembles and new cuts. She is well-celebrated for her raunchy ensembles. The Instagram timeline of the former Splitsvilla contestant is nothing less than a fashion street.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Released on March 8, Luv Ranjan’s directorial is eyeing the 100 crore club. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, the movie also features Dimple Kapadia and Anurag Singh Bassi in prominent roles. Next, the actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime actioner Animal, which apart from Ranbir will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

