Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Yash To Star In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, Shoot To Start In Dec; Reports

Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayan has been around on the internet for a long time. As reported the film was put on hold as the makers were not able to find an actor who can play Ravana’s role but now it looks like their search has come to an end. As per the Pinkvilla report, the director will be casting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash as the lead actors. The film is likely to go on floors in December this year.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect." Today, Alia was also spotted leaving Nitesh Tiwar’s office.

The report further claims Ranbir is playing Lord Ram’s role, Alia Bhatt as Sita. However, an official announcement on the same is expected to be made this Diwali.

“Yash is yet to sign the dotted lines, but Madhu is confident to have Yash on board the film. There are some minor issues, and once they are resolved, Nitesh and Madhu would have things on paper with Yash," the source shared. However, it was earlier being reported that Sai Pallavi was approached for Sita role. But nothing has been made official in this regard.