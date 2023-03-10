Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Taking Legal Action On Paps In Privacy Invasion Case? TJMM Actor Reveals

Weeks after Alia Bhatt’s privacy was allegedly breached by the paparazzi as they clicked her inside her living room, her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor has now reacted to the incident. In a recent interview, Ranbir called the privacy invasion ‘totally uncalled for’ and ‘very ugly’. He also revealed that they are dealing with it through ‘legal ways’.

“It was an invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly," Ranbir told Miss Malini.

“We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that," the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor added.

For the unversed, in February this year, Alia Bhatt lashed out at the paparazzi for allegedly ‘invading her privacy’. The actress shared how she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a ‘camera right at me’. She also tagged Mumbai police and asked them to look into the matter.

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice," Alia had written.

Later, news agency ANI also reported that the Mumbai Police got in touch with the actress and asked her to file a complaint.

