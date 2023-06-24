Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Twin Again As They Let Their Hair Down In Dubai, Pose With Fans In White; Photos

Amid busy schedules owing to their respective projects, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed together at the airport after a long time. On Thursday morning, Ranbir sported his clean shaven look almost a year after he started shooting for Animal. He posed for the paparazzi while Alia joined them. The ‘It’ couple of Bollywood is having a blast in Dubai. Daughter Raha is also accompanying them on the trip.

Recently, a picture of them with fans in Dubai surfaced on the internet. While Alia hasn’t been sharing any updates on her social media handle, another picture of them both – this time, twinning in white – has gone viral. In the picture, they can be seen at a club. While Ranbir opted for a white tee, Alia slipped into a white, floral dress, perfect for summers. This time, she kept her hair tied back in a neat bun and sported gold hoops. She didn’t have an iota of makeup on and carried a sling bag.

On Thursday, as they were leaving for Dubai, a cameraman praised Ranbir Kapoor’s clean-shaven look. Ranbir playfully asked whose look they were talking about, and when they mentioned it was him, he smiled!