Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Twin In Black As They Get Spotted In Dubai; See Photos

Amid busy schedules owing to their respective projects, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed together at the airport after a long time. On Thursday morning, Ranbir sported his clean shaven look almost a year after he started shooting for Animal. He posed for the paparazzi while Alia joined them. The ‘It’ couple of Bollywood is having a blast in Dubai. Daughter Raha is also accompanying them on the trip.

Now, a picture of them with a fan in Dubai has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, they can be seen twinning in black while letting their hair down at a restaurant. While Ranbir opted for black shirt (unbuttoned till the waist), Alia slipped into a strappy, black maxi dress. She kept her hair loose, her makeup minimal and carried a small crossbody bag.