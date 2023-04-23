Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To Move Into Their New Home With Neetu Kapoor By December 2023?

The lavish Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, which is under renovation and construction for more than three years now, is almost ready if a new report is to be believed. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to move into their new home with Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Raha by the end of this year. Buzz is that the interior work has already been started.

A source told ETimes, “Kaam zor shor se chal raha hai. The big news is that the interior work has started. A new boundary wall also will be made soon." The portal also shared that, the family may shift into their renovated abode by December 2023 or January 2024.

Back in 1980, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor bought a bungalow on Pali Hill and named it Krishna Raj, named after Rishi’s parents- Raj and Krishna Kapoor. A few years ago, they chose to demolish the bungalow and install a high-rise building. “Neetu’s family is looking forward to coming and settling down in KrishnaRaj," the news portal reported, before adding, “Neetu and Alia have increased their inspection rounds after the interiors began. It’s going to be a fantastic place to stay after it is ready."

Advertisement

The brand new Krishna Raj bungalow is now an 8-story high-rise. It was earlier revealed that one of the floors will be Neetu Kapoor’s personal residence, and another floor is for Ranbir, Alia and their baby. Whenever Raha is ready to have her own space, she will be getting one floor to herself. A fourth storey is for Ranbir’s sister Riddhima and her daughter whenever they are in town.

Other floors will be used for recreation (including a swimming pool) and an office floor where Alia, Ranbir, and Neetu will hear script narrations. There is also a special place in the new swanky skyscraper home for the much-missed Rishi Kapoor, which will house three generations of one illustrious family.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here