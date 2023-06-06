Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Never-Seen-Before Childhood Photo Is Unmissable

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have already won fans’ hearts from their performance in the recently released romantic film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Fans just loved their on-screen chemistry and pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha. Both were paired for the first time. Recently, an unseen picture of their childhood has surfaced online. It quickly grabbed everyone’s attention.

Reddit shared the photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from their childhood days. In the picture which is a little blurry, we can see the Brahmastra star looking cute. Looks like he was eating something when the photo was taken. Shraddha, on the other hand, is a cute bald baby. This picture is a visual treat for all their fans. The comments section overflowed with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “RK looks super cute. Love his eyes from his childhood pictures. Shraddha also looks cute. She has been naturally pretty."

Take a look here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan. Produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, it also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in key supporting roles.