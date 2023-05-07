Trends :Bipasha BasuAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena Naga Chaitanya
Ranbir Kapoor Calls Bollywood 'CONFUSED', Says ‘I Think What’s Lacking is…’

Ranbir Kapoor opined that the Hindi film industry has been influenced a lot by western culture of late.

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:51 IST

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Time and again, Ranbir Kapoor has been vocal about his thoughts on showbiz and on the evolving Hindi cinema. The actor opined that of late, the Bollywood film industry is confused and has been ‘influenced a lot by Western culture’ in the last 20 years and are not giving new people an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Recently in a virtual chat with fans, the actor was asked what’s lacking in the Hindi film industry, to which he responded saying, “I think what’s lacking in the Hindi film industry is really knowing your audience. I think somewhere in the last 10, or 15, or 20 years, the Hindi film industry has been quite confused and influenced by Western culture, by Western films, by remakes."

He also shared that new people are not given many opportunities and that new minds in the business are important to create new stories. “There are very few actors and actresses, and they are not giving new people an opportunity, like new directors, new minds. I think it’s very important actually to give them (an opportunity) because that’s when the change happens. That’s when new minds come and new stories are being told so I hope that happens."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar next to Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film turned out to be a massive hit and was widely loved by audiences and critics alike. The film went on to collect nearly Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

On the personal front, the actor married actress and long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt last year. They also welcomed a baby girl and named her Raha.

