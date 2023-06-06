When Ranbir Spoke About 'Awkward' Bond with Deepika Post Breakup but Said 'I Still Like Her'

It has been over a decade since Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor appeared in an explosive episode of Koffee With Karan. The duo had made some shocking remarks about Ranbir which had not only dropped jaws but also left Rishi Kapoor fuming. While fans often visit the controversial portions of the Karan Johar-hosted episode, we came across an old interview of Ranbir in which he briefly spoke about Deepika’s remarks about him.

The viral Koffee With Karan episode was shot after Ranbir and Deepika had broken up. In the episode, Karan had asked Deepika and Sonam which product Ranbir should endorse. Deepika did not think twice before suggesting that Ranbir should endorse a ‘condom brand’. She then clarified that it was a joke but added that Ranbir should work on his skills as a boyfriend.

The statements made headlines at the time. A few months after the viral interview, Ranbir Kapoor spoke to GQ Magazine and said that the interview did make things ‘awkward’ between them. “With Deepika it was just kind of strange, because after she gave certain interviews post our break-up or that episode on Koffee With Karan, it got really awkward. Deepika must be having some angst against me, which she probably took out through this interview. But I still respect her, I still like her, I still feel she’s a really nice girl," he said.