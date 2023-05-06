Ranbir Kapoor SLAMS 'Stupid' Question About Deepika's 'RK' Tattoo Post Their Break Up in Viral Video

It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated for a few years when they were a couple of years into the industry. Their relationship was so serious that Deepika got a neck tattoo dedicated to the actor. While they broke up, the tattoo remains for years on after, often becoming a subject of discussion on social media platforms. Now, a video is going viral in which a reporter asked Deepika Padukone about her RK tattoo and his question did not go down well with Ranbir Kapoor.

In a video shared on Reddit, a reporter was heard asking Deepika about the tattoo, however, he was implying that the tattoo was a promotional stunt. Sitting at the trailer launch of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a reporter asked Deepika, “People say that one does anything for love but people also do anything for promotions. Keeping this in mind, for promotions, will you show off your tattoo? Like the one on your neck?" Ranbir stopped Deepika from replying and took the matter in his hands.

“I think yeh bahut hi kamaal ka behuda sawaal hai. Deepika ne tattoo promotion ke liye nahi lagaya hai. It’s really, really silly and I really pray for you ke aap jab jayenge waapas office mein toh they welcome you with open arms as a hero that you asked this question at this press conference," he said.

I don’t think any actor in the film fraternity does such things for films. “We also have a life, we have a personal life," he said, adding that one needs to respect that. “When you ask a question like this and when Deepika will reply, that will become a news article. So I think it’s best that you could also have a little bit of dignity at a press conference and not bring up questions like these. I am sorry if I’ve stepped the line like this," Ranbir added.

Watch the video here.

The video has impressed Reddit users, with many applauding Ranbir for defending Deepika. “Good for him to give a well-articulated answer here, how Deepika didn’t lose her cool I wouldn’t understand," a user said. “This clip seems like he doesn’t want to give journalists any fodder for meanness and gossip. Its wonderful to see him protect his ex-girlfriend (who broke up with him because he cheated). Looks like a good man 🙂 What a wonderful human!!" added another. “RK handled it well," a third person commented.

Deepika and Ranbir have moved on from the relationship. After the breakup, they came together for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. On the personal front, Ranbir went on to marry Alia Bhatt and Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.

