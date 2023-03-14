Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Blame Paparazzi For Invading Alia Bhatt's Privacy, He Blames...

Ranbir Kapoor has finally reacted to Alia Bhatt’s privacy invasion case. Fans would remember that last month, a couple of pictures surfaced online taken of Alia from her living room. Alia shared the post on her Instagram Stories and slammed the cameraman along with the publication for invading her personal space and taking unauthorised pictures. She had also reached out to Mumbai Police at the time.

Now, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the incident and said that he doesn’t blame the paparazzo who took it but blames the mediums that carry this. “They shot Alia sitting inside the house from the building opposite and that’s not something that you respect. There is a certain line that you cannot cross of privacy. I don’t blame the paparazzi culture, I blame the mediums that are posting stuff like this," he said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble.

“The person who is clicking the photograph probably did his job but eventually, he’s not the one who is selling it, he’s selling it to somebody and the other person is posting it. I think everybody knows that it’s completely uncalled for, it’s stupid, it’s bad behaviour and I hope it stops," he added.

Last month, in an Instagram post, Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Following this, ANI reported Mumbai Police reached out to Alia and asked her to file a legal complaint. The actress at the time said she was in touch with the publication.

