Ranbir Kapoor Goes Shirtless, Jumps Into Ocean With Niece Samaira During Vacay, Photo Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor is holidaying with his mom Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and his niece Samaira. At the holiday, arranged in the honour of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Ranbir not only rang in her birthday but also enjoyed a much needed break. As part of his holiday, Ranbir and Samaira were seen jumping into the sea for a swim.

Riddhima’s husband, Bharat Sahni took to his Instagram Stories and shared photos from the trip. One of the photos featured Ranbir Kapoor playing in the water with Samaira by his side. Other tourists were also spotted in the frame.

On Saturday, Neetu celebrated her 65th birthday. The actress celebrated her birthday in London. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a happy family photos with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. In the caption, she wrote that she dearly missed her ‘loves’ - daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha. Alia has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the picture, Neetu can be seen in a stylish, red pantsuit, while Ranbir can be seen looking handsome in a grey suit paired with a white t-shirt.