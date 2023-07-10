Ranbir Kapoor Grooves To Ban Thali Chali Bolo At Animal Wrap-Up Party; Video Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. While the makers have already wrapped shooting and were keen on releasing the film this August, the film got pushed for a December release, owing to multiple VFX and dubbing work. Amid all this, an old video of the actor dancing on the film sets post their schedule wrap in Punjab has gone viral.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen grooving Ban Thali Chali Bolo, while the crew hooted for him. Several other videos have gone viral. In one video, Ranbir was seen lost in the magic of Chaiyya Chaiyya, performing the steps of the song perfectly. In another, he took us back to 2013 with his performance on Dilliwali Girlfriend.

Have a look at the videos:

Besides Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on December 1, 2023.