Ranbir Kapoor Has No PR, Claims Bollywood Paparazzo During AMA On Reddit; Netizens In Shock

It is safe to say that fans are quite obsessed with Bollywood stars. In the past decade, the paparazzi culture has taken things even further. People crave to witness every aspect, be it celebrity birthday bashes, movie and song launches, or behind-the-scenes shoots. To meet these demands, Bollywood photographers are providing on-the-go content. So, when former Bollywood photographer and celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani decided to an AMA session on Reddit, fans thronged the comments section with questions they have not had a chance to ask before.

One such question was about Ranbir Kapoor. One user wrote, “Hi Manav. Many of us here find it difficult to believe that Ranbir Kapoor has no PR. What’s your thought on that?" To this, Manav replied, “That’s True, never interacted with any PR related to RK, it’s always around his movie promotion that we tend to catch up frequently, rest is pretty organic as and when we spot his car at the airport."