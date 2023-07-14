Ranbir Kapoor Is The 'Most Handsome Daddy' In Town, Declares Internet

Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping himself occupied with a series of projects. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal and jumped on to other projects. However, despite his hectic work schedule, Ranbir Kapoor still found time to interact with his fans. After completing a brand shoot recently, the actor was spotted leaving the studio and took a moment to pose for selfies with his enthusiastic fans waiting outside. The actor even took their phones to ensure that each fan got the perfect picture.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his impeccable style, once again turned heads with his rugged yet stylish look. The actor exuded charm as he stepped out in a full black ensemble and paired his outfit with white sneakers.

Ever since the video of Ranbir surfaced on the paparazzi page, it has created a buzz among fans and garnered over 60,000 views. Fans have flooded the comments section with positive responses and heart emojis.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “I loved how he took the phone and captured selfies. Sweet of him to do that," another stated, “Sweetest being," while another wrote, “Most handsome daddy," one more wrote, “Handsome Kapoor," a user shared, “Husband and wife being sweet today, they are so lovable."

Earlier this year, a video of Ranbir Kapoor garnered attention on social media after he was seen coming out of a studio after completing an ad shoot. In the clip, a fan approached the actor to take a picture but struggled to capture a perfect shot. Frustrated, Kapoor threw his phone away. The incident caused many users to criticize the actor for his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

A day after the video went viral, it was revealed that the incident was part of a mobile brand’s advertisement. A new video surfaced, showing RK throwing the phone and then surprising the fan by gifting him a new phone. The actor then happily posed for a selfie with the boy using his brand-new device.