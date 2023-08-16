Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt, Holds Her In His Arms In New Photo; She Calls Him Her 'Happy Place'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other and there is no doubt about it. They have always given fans couple goals. Today, the Gangubai actress held an Ask Me Anything Session on her Instagram stories and answered many questions. Right from Raha to handling her work, Alia replied. Among this, she also shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor which grabbed attention and went viral in no time.

A fan asked her what is the best thing about Ranbir Kapoor. The actress shared the photo in which Ranbir is seen kissing Alia on her forehead and holding her close to his arms. She writes, ‘he’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him." Alia was also asked whether Ranbir was the one behind her profile picture on Instagram. In response, she uploaded another image from their trip to Kenya, captioning it, “Yes!!! Even this one.. he’s my most fav photographer.. EVER!!" The picture captures Alia, kneeling in front of a bonfire with a jeep in the background, suggesting they might have been on an animal safari. She’s wears a camouflage shirt, khaki pants, and boots, with her hair down and no makeup.

Take a look here:

On being asked about managing work and parenting, she wrote, “Parenting is a lifelong role. . I don’t think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love.. because there’s no such thing as too much love."