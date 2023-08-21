Ranbir Kapoor's 'Problematic' Comments On Alia Bhatt, Anushka, Katrina Go Viral: 'Jab Ladki Ka...'

Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a huge backlash after his old comments on his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif surfaced on Reddit. A post featuring a series of comments made by Ranbir on women was shared on Reddit on Sunday, and went viral in no time, with netizens dubbing Ranbir “problematic" and “toxic".

In one of the posts, shared on Reddit, Ranbir is quoted as saying: “…Jab ladki ka dil toot-ta hai, ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega (When a woman is heartbroken, all she needs to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she has moved on to someone else)." In another post, Ranbir calls Alia Bhatt “a very loud personality." While another post quoted Ranbir as saying: “Anushka is the anxiety queen. She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation because she is frantic."

Ranbir’s comments have not gone down well with netizens. One user wrote, “So happy that this man child is finally called out. Anushka’s anxiety one was the worst. I have high functioning anxiety and I take meds for it and if someone looked into my medical cabinet and then out me in front of everyone, I will smack them in the face." Another one said, “The teasing thing and you can’t talk properly were aimed at Katrina and she was visibly uncomfortable." “Lol this is so remarkable… Ranbir will not be excused so easily," a third user said. A fourth user commented, “He’s problematic but if someone is throwing towels everywhere, I’ll definitely be annoyed."