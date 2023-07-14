Ranbir Kapoor Proves It Again That He Is A Doting Father To Daughter Raha; Here's Why

We all know what an amazing actor Ranbir Kapoor is. With Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, he also proved that he cannot go wrong at the box office. Now that he has wrapped up the shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and he has got some time off to spare, the actor wants to do that with his daughter Raha. Celeb photographer Avinash Gowariker made it evident with his latest post.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Avinash shared a black and white picture of Ranbir Kapoor from his latest photoshoot. In the snap, we can see a close-up of Ranbir’s intense visage as someone is applying a makeup brush on his face. The actor wore a dapper black suit for the same. While the picture itself is glamorous, it was the caption that gave away how much Ranbir Kapoor loves his daughter Raha. The photo caption penned by Avinash read, “No #PostPackUpShot with #RanbirKapoor this time… Because he immediately wanted to rush home to baby Raha So sharing a BTS of him looking as sharp as always!!"

Check it out:

Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping himself occupied with a series of projects. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal and jumped on to other projects. However, despite his hectic work schedule, Ranbir Kapoor still found time to interact with his fans. After completing a brand shoot recently, the actor was spotted leaving the studio and took a moment to pose for selfies with his enthusiastic fans waiting outside. The actor even took their phones to ensure that each fan got the perfect picture.

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his impeccable style, once again turned heads with his rugged yet stylish look. The actor exuded charm as he stepped out in a full black ensemble and paired his outfit with white sneakers.

Ever since the video of Ranbir surfaced on the paparazzi page, it has created a buzz among fans and garnered over 60,000 views. Fans have flooded the comments section with positive responses and heart emojis.