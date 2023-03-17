Ranbir Kapoor Recollects Holding Daughter Raha For The First Time, Calls It a 'Magical Moment'

‘The day Raha was born it changed everything for me. It’s a blessing as well as a gift,’ shared Ranbir Kapoor when his cousin, actress Kareena Kapoor asked him about his little bundle of joy. Back in November, Ranbir Kapoor welcomed his wife Alia Bhatt. The couple named her Raha.

In Kareena Kapoor’s latest talk show, she asked Ranbir if he takes inspiration from his late father Rishi Kapoor’s parenting style. Ranbir revealed, “I think with Papa and I guess Dabbu Uncle also, the kind of parenting style they had was a little distant. Of course, they believed in family values a lot. They wanted the entire family to be always together. They were strict, but not in buddy terms, as in you can’t go and chat with them about your life. The family values that he has passed on to me and my sister, I think that is something that I’d like to pass on to my daughter also".

When asked how he would rate himself as a father between 1 to 7, 7 being the highest, he rated himself the perfect 7. He then opened up about his experience in the labour room and what he felt when he held his daughter for the first time. Ranbir said, “I got the opportunity to hold her the moment she was born after her umbilical cord was cut and that moment will be etched in the core memory of my life. To witness her and Alia together for the first time when Alia held her close to her neck and chest - that was also a very magical moment for me."

The actor further revealed he stayed with Alia in the hospital for a week. “I was very good in the labour room. I had taken a sabbatical from work two to three months prior to her delivery and stayed in the hospital for a week." Kareena reacted to that and said, “I would say you’re a lovely husband, Saif wouldn’t stay one night with me in the hospital." Ranbir laughed, “I don’t think Alia would say that but I consider myself a good husband."

When asked about his reaction when he got to know Alia is pregnant, he shared, “It was delightful. There was no other emotion except for excitement." Ranbir also shared that they’ve had many sleepless nights. “We have a good amount of help, yet still for the first two months at least, we had a lot of sleepless nights because when you have the excitement of your first child and she is sleeping between us in bed, you’re alert even with just a little bit of movement," shared Ranbir.

Ranbir also shared, “The first two months, I was always putting my finger under her nose, to check if she’s breathing. She’s so quiet. But yeah, as a parent even if you don’t get sleep, it’s a very positive sacrifice".

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.

