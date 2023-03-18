Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo is often seen with their children Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh at various parties and occasions. Recently, Kareena’s brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed another name for Jeh. This happened while he was with Kareena on a talk show. The new name has now become a topic of discussion among the fans of the actress.

Kareena’s second son Jeh is now a netizen’s favorite. He is already two years old. His full name is known to be Jehangir Ali Khan. Ranbir called him Jehan in a talk show. This has now gone viral, and has left netizens scratching their heads as to what the real name of Kareena’s second son is.

Kareena and Saif made headlines when they named their first child, Taimur. Many questioned their decision to name their son after a Turkish emperor, who invaded India by recklessly plundering the country, thus causing brutal massacres, looting, and dishonor of our country’s women.

According to sources, when Taimur was born, Saif wanted to name him as Faiz after the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Kareena reportedly decided to name him Taimur. The second time too, Saif wanted to name their child Faiz. The couple then went ahead with the name Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena announced her second pregnancy in August 2020. She was blessed with her baby boy Jeh on February 21, 2021. She often shares pictures with her kids. Recently, during the festival of Holi, Kareena shared some stunning pictures with her children, Taimur and Jeh. She also said that she missed Saif badly, as he was not there.

Sharing her Holi photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab Holi session (miss you Saifuuu). Spreading color, love, and joy to all. Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently completed Hansal Mehta’s untitled project. She also has The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh in her kitty. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. Kareena will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh for the film.

