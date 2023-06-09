Ranbir Kapoor Rocks Summer Staples In The Classic White Tee-Grey Tracks Combo as He Steps Out; Watch

No one quite carries casuals as Ranbir Kapoor does. The suave Kapoor boy was spotted at the T-Series office today rocking summer staples – a white tee and grey track pants. He also sported a white cap and squeaky white sneakers. To top it off, he wore chic sunglasses. As he made his way out of the car and into the swanky office, Ranbir, greeted the paps and briefly posed for the. The actor, who is shooting for Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, sports a thick beard now – supposedly the look of his character in the film. While the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, OMG 2 release date announcement on Friday led to speculations that Ranbir Kapoor starrer might get postponed.

Besides Animal, speculations are rife that he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious magnum opus, Ramayan, alongside none other than his wifey dearest, Alia Bhatt. The film was put on hold as the makers were not able to find an actor who can play Ravana’s role but now it looks like their search has come to an end. As per the Pinkvilla report, the director will be casting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash as the lead actors. The film is likely to go on floors in December this year.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualisation of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect." On Wednesday evening, Alia was spotted leaving Nitesh Tiwar’s office, adding fuel to the speculations.