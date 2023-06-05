Ranbir Kapoor Shot For A Cameo In Aryan Khan’s Debut Web Series? Here’s What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aaryan Khan is currently working on his directorial debut series which is reportedly titled Stardom. If reports are to be believed, the shooting for the OTT project began on June 2. While it was earlier shared that, the 6-episodic series will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as cameos, buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor will also have a guest appearance in the same.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in Filmistan Studios. However, he recently took a day off and went to Aryan Khan’s sets. According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor has shot for the opening of the series recently. And apparently, his role has been planned along the 6 episodes. Reportedly, the show will also star Karan Johar where he plays mostly himself as a producer.

Peeping Moon had earlier reported, that the cast of the series revolving around the entertainment industry remains to be under wraps however the series will be headlined by young, promising actors along with some prominent faces such as Gautami Kapoor (Ram Kapoor’s wife), popularly known for her work on television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai.

The source also added, “SRK and Ranveer will be seen in different episodes, playing roles that are small but important in taking the story forward. It’s a special part, and both are excited to shoot for it under the direction of Jr. Khan."

The much-anticipated web series will reportedly trace the journey of group of budding actors wanting to realise their dreams in the tinsel town. The same will be peppered with highlights from their personal lives and the myriad aspects like relationships and juggling between aspirations and ambitions. It is guaranteed to be sauteed with elements of humour, drama, grittiness and more.

The screenplay for Stardom has been collectively penned by Aryan Khan in collaboration with Bard Of Blood fame Bilal Siddiqui. Not only will Aryan Khan direct the show in association with Red Chillies Entertainment but he will also serve as a showrunner. While an official confirmation on the casting is awaited, an office setup in Worli has been created for the web series. Shah Rukh Khan recently visited him.