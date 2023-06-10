Ranbir Kapoor Snaps at Paparazzi, Asks 'Chilla Kyun Raha Hai?'; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor had to calm a paparazzo down after the cameraman was heard screaming. The actor, on Friday, was seen out and about in Mumbai. The actor appeared to be at a production house’s office when the paparazzi surrounded him for pictures. In a video shared online, Ranbir was seen making his way to the office when a paparazzo was heard making his requests loudly.

The Animal actor instantly pulled him up, asking him, “Chilla kyun raha hai?" The paparazzo immediately apologised. The video caught fans’ attention and many felt Ranbir’s reaction was right. “Sahi bola in paps k liye 😂" a social media user wrote. “Rk is clearly saying… Yha aa jao yha.. Still he is shouting😂😂😂 …" added another.

Ranbir has been busy with his upcoming film Animal. Playing a beefed-up anti-hero, photos and videos of Ranbir that have leaked from the sets of the movie show that the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make his performance memorable. Animal is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.