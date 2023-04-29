Oops! Ranbir Kapoor Spills the Tea Literally On His Pants, Embarrassing Video Goes Viral; Watch

A video of Ranbir Kapoor dropping hot tea on himself at an event is now going viral. The Brahmastra actor was attending a book launch on Friday evening with his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. While on stage, Ranbir was interacting with the people on the dias with a cup of a hot beverage in his hand. Busy in the conversation, Ranbir lost grip of the cup and it fell all over his pants.

Ranbir instantly jumped and couldn’t help but crack up. Soon, help was called in. The actor was seen wearing an all-black outfit for the event. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Ranbir and Neetu had come together for the launch of a skincare book. While Ranbir looked dapper in an all-black look, Neetu looked gorgeous in a purple ensemble.

Lately, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star has been busy with the making of his upcoming film Animal. Several pictures from the sets of the film tease the magnitude of the film. On New Year, Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga tweeted the poster of the film. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smoking a cigarette while staring at someone. He is wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and holding an axe that is covered in blood. The movie’s release date, August 11, was also disclosed along with the poster. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri all have significant roles in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar. He starred with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in the film. The film was much loved by fans and went on to collect 148.13 cr (as per Bollywood Hungama) at the box office, making the film one of the biggest hits of this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here