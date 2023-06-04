Ranbir Kapoor Sports Clean-Shaven Look For Animal In Viral Video, Fans Say, 'Even At The Age Of 40..'

While 2022 was all about Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, the actor has so much in store for us this year. Currently, the actor is filming opposite Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film which has already hyped up everyone with anticipation has seen a number of exciting developments in the form of Bobby Deol joining the film and some leak glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film. However, in a recent one, it came to light that Ranbir Kapoor has gone clean shaven as part of the schedule.

In a latest video that has been leaked from the sets of the film, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a clean-shaven avatar, sporting a white shirt with a tie. With a blackboard in the backdrop, one could rightly assume that the clip was taken inside a classroom. There are also some students sitting and facing her and the director can be seen guiding the actor for the scene. Needless to say, fans went gaga to see Ranbir in this new look.

One of them commented,"Looking cute Ranbir(with heart eye emojis)". Another one wrote, “Even at the age of 40, RK looks cute and handsome." Someone else said, “I’m very excited for this movie!" A fan also stated, “Always favourite forever(with red heart emojis)".

On New Year, Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had tweeted the poster of the film. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smoking a cigarette while staring at someone. He is wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and holding an axe that is covered in blood. The movie’s release date, August 11, was also disclosed along with the poster. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri all have significant roles in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Sharing the first look of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had written, “Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE." The poster was later shared by Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as well. Interestingly, this film will come after Ranbir Kapoor acted with Shakti Kapoor’s daughter Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.