Ranbir Kapoor Spotted 1st Time After Animal Gets Postponed, Alia Bhatt Spends Sunday With Shaheen

Ranbir Kapoor continues to ride the wave of success with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Hence, his fans are eagerly awaiting his next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Animal that was postponed due to unfinished VFX work later yesterday. But for now, Ranbir Kapoor seems to be having a relaxing time with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. Ranbir Kapoor made his first public appearance after the postponement of his film. His wife Alia Bhatt too was spotted enjoying her Sunday with sister Shaheen.

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was captured by the paparazzi at a clinic. In a clip shared by Viral Bhayani, one could see Ranbir getting out of his car and waving briefly at the camera before entering inside the building. The actor wore a grey t-shirt and grey shorts. He paired it with a cap and a face mask because of which we couldn’t see his face properly.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was spotted at a cafe in Bandra and tagging along with her was Shaheen Bhatt for a perfect Sunday outing. One glance at the pictures and Alia looks as radiant as ever in a brown co-ord set. She was all smiles for the camera before entering the cafe premises with her sister. Alia paired her look with a matching bag and black footwear. Here are the pictures:

The audience is getting ready to see a whole new side of Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, Ranbir stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film. With his rugged and beefed-up look, Ranbir is set to take on a challenging role. The actor has also been sporting a thick beard, integral to the character’s look.

If sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama were to be believed, Animal that was supposed to release in August this year will now be releasing in December owing to some embellishment in the VFX department. The source told the portal, “Animal is among the most ambitious films produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, and they are standing by the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as he needs more time to give a world-class product. Sandeep is a perfectionist and wants to release an uncompromised product on the VFX front. The teams were working day and night to complete the film, but the action scenes are so grand that it is not possible to have their best version ready for August 11. After seeing the vision for Sandeep, and the output that would have been ready by August 11, the producers along with Ranbir Kapoor took a collective call to delay the film to December."