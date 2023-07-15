Ranbir Kapoor Teams Up With Kids Once Again, This Time For An Ad Shoot; See Photos

When in 2011, Ranbir Kapoor took on the role of a tapori (hoodlum) version of himself in a promotional video for the children’s film Chillar Party, directed by Vikas Bahl. The item song, with its Mumbai essence, catchy street instruments, and local dialect, had everyone grooving. Ranbir, after falling in love with the film, had agreed to do the item song for the kids, and he had a blast imbibing their moves and bonding with them on set. Cut to 2018, he once again featured in an ad for an e-commerce brand alongside kids. And now, in 2023, Ranbir has shot for an ad with kids again for a pen brand and the pictures are going viral on the internet. The actor himself embraced parenthood when he and wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Child actor Harsh Sharma took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen posing with a group of kids. Harsh, in his caption, wrote, I am so glad to work with #Ranbirkapoor Sir." Check out the photos here: