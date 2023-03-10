The promo of Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, What Women Want season 4, has been released and it features glimpses of her guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and Kapil Sharma. While Kareena spoke about numerous subjects with her guests, she spoke to Ranbir about his newly born baby, Raha. The actor welcomed Raha with Alia Bhatt last November.

In the promo, the Brahmastra actor shared that he has changed Raha’s diapers but is ‘more of a master in burping’ her. Besides talking about Raha, Kareena, and Ranbir also spoke about their ‘reputation’ and blamed Karan Johar for it.

Kareena shared the trailer on her social media handle and wrote, “Iss baar baatein hongi zabardast! Masti hogi bharpoor Kyunki laut aaya aapka favourite celebrity talk show, Dabur Vita What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan! Stay tuned!".

Advertisement

Recently Alia Bhatt in an interview with Elle also opened up about Raha and shared that she loves to read her stories. She shared, “She is pretty small right now. But, I love reading books as she listens attentively."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha last year in November. The couple got married also in the same year in the month of April at an intimate wedding ceremony. Time and again, the proud parents have opened up about their little girl but have not revealed their munchkin to the media. Raha is almost four months old now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is currently running in theatres and has received widespread love from fans and audiences.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt on the other hand was shooting for her highly anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The actress was earlier in Kashmir with her baby daughter for the same. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on July 28, this year.

Ranbir and Alia’s last film outing was Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, modern mythology became a massive hit among movie lovers. The film which took almost nine years in making also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and had an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here