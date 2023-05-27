Ranbir Kapoor To Salman Khan, Bollywood Actors Who Had A Shaky Start To Their Careers

The road to success is never easy, and the film industry is a terrifying roller coaster ride. Making a Bollywood debut is a dream for many, but doing so with a bang is the real trick. While many actors make it big with their first film itself, there are so many others who deliver after a few failed projects. They rise to the top of Bollywood and amass fortunes at the box office. Here is a list of a few Bollywood actors that made it great after a shaky start with failed debuts.

Ranbir Kapoor

The only thing we remember about his debut film Saawariya is his towel moment, and the rest of the film is a cloud. Fortunately, Ranbir played his cards correctly and quickly obliterated the memory of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Next, he chose Bachna Ae Haseeno for his second picture, which was much loved by fans and critics. He is one of the most bankable actors today. He was just perfect in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Tamasha, and the charming Barfi.

Salman Khan

At the moment, his stardom has no bounds. Despite being the son of famed screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman has had his share of difficulties. He made his film debut as a supporting actor in Biwi Ho To Aisi, and all we saw was a brief scene of him wildly dancing on the bed. His second feature became his first solo box-office success. They call it Maine Pyar Kiya, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Amitabh Bachchan

It took the Shahenshah 7 films to get his first hit. In Saath Hindustani, he made a dismal debut alongside six other actors. However, he continued until Zanjeer and Deewarmade him into the “angry young man" of Bollywood. His current celebrity status is self-explanatory. He is the global face of Indian cinema.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

With his chiselled body and mysterious acting in Fitoor, he had us drooling. In YJHD, he was also the ideal friend. And this after a flop debut with London Dreams and an even bigger flop with his second feature, Action Replay. We wonder where he would be today if Aashiqui 2 hadn’t happened to him.

Kareena Kapoor

She made her debut with Refugee when she was only 19 years old. But the film failed at the box office. Kareena’s progress as a performer was followed by Asoka, K3G, and Chameli. Her best films to date include Jab We Met and Omkara.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif made her debut with a film titled Boom! Her second Hindi film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, restored her career two years later. She is one of today’s most successful actresses and has worked with all the top actors.