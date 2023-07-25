Ranbir Kapoor Turns Alia Bhatt's Biggest Cheerleader at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor proved he is Alia Bhatt’s biggest cheerleader as he joined her at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor was seen walking the red carpet of the screening with Alia, wearing a tee with the words ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ on it. Ranbir was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of pants. Alia twinned with him, wearing a black tee featuring the same words. However, they styled the tee with different colour pants.

While Alia wore it with a pair of grey pants, Ranbir opted to go all black and slipped into a black pair of pants. He held her close as they posed for the cameras for together. Watch the video below:

Alia had revealed that Ranbir took keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at a special Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs," she told us.

“When he heard Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he said, ‘Yeh accha hai, this will really work’. When I am working on a film, with my enthusiasm, I take him along the journey even if he has other things to do," Alia added.