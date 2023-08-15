Ranbir Kapoor Was 'Very Shy' On Bachna Ae Haseeno Sets, Minissha Lamba Says 'We Didn’t Interact…'

As Bachna Ae Haseeno clocks 15 years today, actress Minissha Lamba revisited the film and opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress shared that her on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor felt ‘very seamless and effortless’. She however also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was ‘very shy’ at the sets.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Minissha shared, “When we were shooting, Ranbir was very shy and kept to himself at that point. We didn’t interact that much, but the moment the camera turned on, there was a different kind of ease and chemistry. In fact, we required minimal takes, and our shots would be done in maximum third take," and added that her on-screen chemistry with Kapoor was very ‘seamless and effortless’.

The actress also shared that she ‘instantly’ came on board for the Siddharth Anand directorial and revealed that she was unaware of the other characters in the story. “I was unaware of the other characters’ storylines. I broadly knew what the story was, but I only received my script. So, the details, individual scenes, songs, and everything else, I saw for the first time on screen when in the show kept for the cast and crew. The story was unfolding just like the audience for me," she shared.