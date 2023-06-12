Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Gets Shout Out From Diljit Dosanjh

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Animal has already started making all the right waves in Bollywood. The film’s pre-teaser has garnered immense attention, and it also received praise from actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi singer expressed his admiration for the captivating pre-teaser of Animal and gave a special shout-out to musician Bhupinder Babbal for his exceptional vocals in the teaser clip. The short video features singers Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj crooning the powerful lines penned by Bhupinder. All this while a blood-thirsty Ranbir Kapoor fights masked men onscreen.

Diljit praised Bhupinder Babbal’s vocal performance, acknowledging the singer’s extraordinary talent in delivering a captivating performance with thoughtful words, “Fire Vocal Bhupinder Babbal Bhaji," along with a fire emoji.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, Animal’s pre-teaser has generated immense buzz in the industry, accumulating millions of views. In it, Ranbir Kapoor unveils a never-before-seen avatar, portraying a blood-thirsty character. Alongside him, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. Ranbir Kapoor’s physical transformation for the role has further heightened excitement among fans.

At the start of the teaser, a group of individuals dressed in white shirts and black waistcoats, all wearing masks and carrying axes, are seen waiting for Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst this eerie scene, the actor takes hold of an axe, initiating a gripping fight sequence with the group.

Prior to the teaser release, the film’s team had unveiled the first look poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor holding an axe under his arm, with blood stains on his shoulder, and casually lighting a cigarette. This intriguing image teased fans about the plot of the film.