Ranbir Kapoor's Fan Chases Him All The Way To The Departure Gate, Misses Out On The Selfie; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Animal has already started making all the right waves in Bollywood. The film’s pre-teaser has garnered immense attention and he cannot contain his excitement. This morning, the suave Kapoor boy was spotted at the airport rocking blue co-ords and a fanny pack. He completed his with chic sunglasses. Ranbir, who is awaiting Animal release, is seen sporting a thick beard (part of his look in the film) these days.

As he made his way out of the car and towards the departure date, Ranbir greeted the paps and briefly posed for pictures. Meanwhile, a fan chased him hoping to get a selfie with the sought-after actor. However, by the time she reached the departure gate, Ranbir had already moved ahead and she was spotted at the gate. But the graceful fan smiled and walked away.

Netizens were quick to comment on the video. “Women and their obsession with Ranbir," wrote one user. Another commented, “If she’d have called him, he’d have definitely come. He’s the most down to earth person." Some were also quick to diss Ranbir’s latest look. One such user wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor kam Sanju baba zyada lag rhe hai". Another wrote, “He looks so old now".