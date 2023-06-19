Ranbir Kapoor Finally Shaves Off Beard, Fans Wonder If Animal Shoot Is Over; Photo Goes Viral

The audience is getting ready to see a whole new side of Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, Ranbir stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film. With his rugged and beefed-up look, Ranbir is set to take on a challenging role. The actor has also been sporting a thick beard, integral to the character’s look.

After teasing the audience with the first look earlier this year, the makers unveiled the teaser in the second week of June. It provided a glimpse of Ranbir in his fierce avatar. The clip features singers Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj crooning to the lyrics penned by the former, while an intense and determined Ranbir takes on a bloodthirsty mission.

But, now, it seems like Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot. A photo of the actor, supposedly with a fan post Animal shoot, has been going viral on the internet. In the post made on Reddit, one can see a clean-shaven Ranbir poses with a fan. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a black shirt, a pair of black capris and a grey bucket hat. Fans, however, are of the opinion that the actor looks best for a beard.

In another video from the sets, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a clean-shaven avatar, sporting a white shirt with a tie. With a blackboard in the backdrop, one could safely assume that the clip was taken inside what is meant to look like a classroom. There are also students sitting and facing Ranbir and the director can be seen guiding him.