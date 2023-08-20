Randeep Hooda Birthday: Latest, Upcoming Projects of the Actor

RANDEEP HOODA BIRTHDAY: Randeep Hooda has wowed fans with his intense acting and seething screen presence over the past several years now. He was born on August 20, 1976 in Rohtak, Haryana. Hooda made his Hindi Cinema debut in 2007 with the film Monsoon Wedding. He had a turning point in his career with the gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and gained critical acclaim for starring in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), Rang Rasiya (2014), Highway (2014) and Sarbjit (2016). On his 47th Birthday, here are a few of his latest and upcoming project you can add to your watchlist.
top videos
Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'
Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Latest & Upcoming Projects
- Sergeant
Sergeant, directed by Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Ajay G. Rai and Mohit Chhabra, stars Randeep Hooda, Sapna Pabbi, Arun Govil, and Adil Hussain. The film, which was released in June this year, is now available on JioCinema. Sergeant’s plot centres around an alcoholic sergeant and an unresolved murder. Nikhil Sharma, played by Randeep Hooda, is determined to solve the case.
- Inspector Avinash
Set in the late 1990sm, the series is based on the true story of Uttar Pradesh police officer Avinash Mishra, who took on the weapons mafia. Randeep Hooda plays supercop Avinash Mishra. Inspector Avinash’s ensemble cast includes Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Adhyayan Suman, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, and Rahul Mittra. Neerraj Pathak created and directed the series.
- CAT
CAT, starring Randeep Hooda, is a Netflix series released on December 9. Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathak, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar also star in the thriller series. The crime drama is set in the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent guy who becomes entangled in a drug trafficking plot involving gang bosses, cops, and political figures.
- Swatantra Veer Savarkar
This is a biopic on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role. Randeep Hooda is the film’s co-producer, lead actor, and director, in collaboration with Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh, who are also listed as the film’s producers.
- Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva
Randeep Hooda is set to reprise his role as Shankar in Syed Ahmad Afzal’s Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva, a sequel to the 2016 film Laal Rang. The dark comedy-drama was set in Haryana, and focused on the blood trade business, with Shankar (Randeep) playing the owner of an underground blood bank. Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films, and Jelly Bean Entertainment are producing Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva, which is co-produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. Syed Ahmed Afzal is in charge of the direction.
first published: August 20, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated: August 20, 2023, 07:00 IST