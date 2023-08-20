Randeep Hooda Birthday: Latest, Upcoming Projects of the Actor

RANDEEP HOODA BIRTHDAY: Randeep Hooda has wowed fans with his intense acting and seething screen presence over the past several years now. He was born on August 20, 1976 in Rohtak, Haryana. Hooda made his Hindi Cinema debut in 2007 with the film Monsoon Wedding. He had a turning point in his career with the gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and gained critical acclaim for starring in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), Rang Rasiya (2014), Highway (2014) and Sarbjit (2016). On his 47th Birthday, here are a few of his latest and upcoming project you can add to your watchlist.