Randeep Hooda Cuts Cake After Wrapping Up Veer Savarkar, Says 'I've Been To Death...'

On the occasion of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, the teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, was launched. The film also marks Randeep’s directorial debut. As many fans of the talented actor have been waiting to see Randeep in this new avatar, it seems the wait will soon be over as the makers have finally wrapped the film.

On Thursday, Randeep Hooda took to his Twitter handle to drop some post wrap montage of pictures with the cast and crew celebrating together. It shows them chanting ‘Vande Matram’ as well as Randeep with his knee brace cutting a cake to the resounding applause. He also wrote a note that read, “It’s a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen. Finally now I can eat…"

The film’s producer, Anand Pandit, had earlier revealed that Randeep underwent a weight loss of 26 kgs to portray the role of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Randeep, the movie is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Yogesh Rahar.