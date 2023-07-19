Randeep Hooda Distributes Relief Kits In Flood-Hit Haryana With Girlfriend Lin Laishram

North India is currently grappling with the devastating impact of heavy rains and floods, causing havoc in numerous cities and villages. In the face of this challenging situation, many individuals have extended a helping hand by providing essential supplies to those in distress. Recently, actor Randeep Hooda teamed up with the Khalsa Aid group to contribute to the relief efforts. Randeep took to social media to share a heartfelt video, showcasing his support as he distributed ration to the flood-affected areas of Haryana. Joining him in this noble endeavour was his girlfriend, Lin Laishram.

In the clip, Randeep is seen wearing a saffron-coloured headgear as he joined the relief work. The footage then shows Randeep in knee-deep water delivering essential ration kits. The actor also stands in a relief camp, distributing cooking oil bottles and other food packages to victims impacted by the floods. Lin Laishram can also be seen in a few shots. Sharing the video on Instagram, Randeep Hooda wrote, “Urging others to come out and join hands in helping each-other."

Since Randeep Hooda shared the video, it has garnered over 1 million views and has received a flood of comments from social media users, all praising the actor for his exceptional work. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “1 hi to Dil hai Randeep bhai, kitni baar jeetogey. (We only have one heart, how many times will you win)." Another wrote, “This actor’s unwavering commitment to helping others is truly remarkable. He is a shining example of what it means to be a hero."

Randeep Hooda’s dedication to relief efforts was captured through pictures and videos, which were shared on both Khalsa Aid’s platform and Lin Laishram’s Instagram stories. Take a look: