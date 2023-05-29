Randeep Hooda Lost A Whopping 28 Kg To Play Vinayak Damodar Savarkar; Producer Reveals Extreme Diet Plan

On the occasion of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, the teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, was launched. The film also marks Randeep’s directorial debut.

Sharing the official teaser of the film on Instagram, Randeep Hooda wrote, “India’s Most Influential Revolutionary. The Man most feared by the British. Find out WhoKilledHisStory randeephooda in and as SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023 (sic)." The teaser opens with Randeep walking inside jail premises as he says, “The struggle for freedom went on for 90 years, but only a few fought this war. The rest were hungry for power." Check it out here:

Advertisement

The film’s producer, Anand Pandit, has now revealed that Randeep underwent a weight loss of 26 kgs to portray the role of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Randeep, the movie is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Yogesh Rahar.

In a recent interview, producer Anand Pandit revealed that Randeep had shed not just 18, but a staggering 26 kg for his role. Pandit mentioned that the actor was deeply dedicated to portraying the character and remains so to this day. To accurately portray the character on screen, Randeep committed himself completely and left no stone unturned. He followed an extremely strict diet, consuming only one date and one glass of milk per day for a period of four months, until the shooting concluded. He also shaved off his head to look authentic.

While introducing the teaser of his film, Randeep Hooda shared that as he learned more about Savarkar while working on the film, his respect for him grew tremendously.

Randeep Hooda, along with Utkarsh Naithani, serve as the director and co-writer of the film. The shooting for the movie is nearing its completion, and it is scheduled to hit the theatres later this year.