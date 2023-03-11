HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOHIT CHAUHAN: Mohit Chauhan is a man with a golden voice. Mohit Chauhan is one such singer who allows you to find refuge in his quality music. He isn’t restricted to only Hindi, and over the years he has lent his powerful and soothing vocals to Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali and Marathi languages among others. In his career spanning more than a decade, while Mohit has wooed all with hundreds of songs, his collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for Rockstar for songs like Nadaan Parindey and Kun Faya Kun has to be one of his most successful tracks.

As the Indian playback singer is celebrating his 57th birthday, we have pulled together a list of some of his latest tracks, which will surely leave you mesmerised.

Advertisement

Mashooq

A love number? Crooned by Mohit Chauhan? Well, it is already a blockbuster! Released on March 1, Mashooq features Vivek Oberoi and Shweta Indra Kumar in the lead. The song recites the tale of heartbreak but in a melodious version. And while Vivek Oberoi will hook you to your seats, Mohit’s voice will surely send you to another zone. The song is penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan Reprise

Advertisement

Rarely might you find a singer, who sings the track in such a way that the listener is able to understand each and every word in its lyrics. Well, Mohit is hands down the singer, who lets you feel the song, not only through his voice but also by the song’s lyrics. And the reprise version of Gehraiyaan’s title track is a beautiful example of that. While it wasn’t received as brilliantly as the original title track of the Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer, the reprise version will surely steal your heart with its simplicity.

Advertisement

Dhan Te Nan Zindagi

Forcing you to live every moment as if it’s your last, Dhan Te Nan Zindagi is one of the most uplifting tracks recently made. The impeccable collaboration of Mohit and Mithoon is all things positive on the track. Belonging to Kajol’s recent release Salaam Venky, Dhan Te Nan features Rahul Bose and Ahana Kumra in prominent roles.

Rang Lageya

Nothing less than a treat for all the romantic song lovers out there, Rang Lageya has successfully made its special place in the hearts of Instagram users. Featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma and shot in picturesque Kashmir, Rang Lageya is all things beautiful, with Mohit Chauhan conquering souls with his voice. Before you go ahead and play the track, we must warn you that chances are really high that Mohit might make you fall in love.

Yeh Dooriyan

A song which needs no introduction, as it holds a high chance of being evergreen in the near future. Belonging to the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, Yeh Dooriyan is the reprised version of the original track from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone film with the same name. In the track, Mohit Chauhan spreads magic through Irshad Kamil’s lyrics and Pritam’s music. It must be noted that the original track belonging to the 2009 movie is also crooned by Mohit.

Read all the Latest Movies News here