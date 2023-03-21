HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANI MUKERJI: Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the most talented stars in the Hindi film industry. The actor made a power-packed debut in the 1996 movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and has only gone from strength to strength since then. Rani Mukerji has left audiences in awe of her acting prowess with her roles in Mardaani, Hichki, Black, Hum Tum and Yuva.

Her determination and dedication to her work have helped her steadily climb the ladder of success. On the occasion of Rani’s birthday, take a look at some of her most memorable films.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji’s latest release is truly creating a buzz all over the town. The film is based on a mother’s struggle to get back her children, who were taken away by the Norwegian foster care system. Rani portrays the role of the grieving mother who fights the legal system for years to reunite with her young children. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and released in theatres on March 17 2023. Hichki

Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, a woman with Tourette syndrome who aspires to be a teacher in this heartwarming movie. Rani’s character Naina appears to be bright, enthusiastic and devoted to her students. However, her rare disorder is accompanied by an involuntary vocal problem where she frequently makes a loud noise similar to two hiccups in a row, making her an easy target for ridicule, especially inside the classroom. Hichki was helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. Mardaani

Rani Mukerji plays the role of Shivani Roy, an intense cop. She sets out to solve the case of a kidnapped girl, which leads to her investigating a human trafficking racket. The film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Vishal Jethwa and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film was so successful that a sequel was released in 2019. No One Killed Jessica

Based on the Jessica Lal murder case, the plot revolves around Jessica’s sister Sabrina, who struggles to get justice when her sibling dies after being shot by a politician’s son. Rani Mukerji portrays the role of Meera Gaity, a reporter who helps Sabrina Lall fight for justice. No One Killed Jessica was helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. Black

Rani’s portrayal of Michelle, a young girl with visual, speech and hearing impairment, will be remembered for decades. The film follows the relationship between Michelle and her teacher Debraj, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Black was directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film was highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike and won several accolades.

