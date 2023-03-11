Rani Mukerji Says Aditya Chopra 'Shocked' After Seeing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Was 'Hit by It'

Actor Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She portrays a woman’s resilience in it and the story has been inspired by the real-life happenings of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who went through heart-wrenching struggles when her children were taken away from her and then fought back against all odds to win back their custody.

At a pre-release event of the film which took place in Mumbai on Friday, Rani opened up on how her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, reacted after watching the film, which left her surprised. “He was very shocked after seeing the film. He was very deeply moved and I don’t think I have seen him so moved by any film. The last time I saw him like that was when Yash (Chopra; filmmaker) uncle passed away. He’s a parent today and so, obviously, he was hit by the story," she said.

Rani further continued, “He was very sweet. He didn’t give me a front hug but a side hug as if I were his child and he told me, ‘Well done!’ I told him a thank you. He hugged me as if he was hugging one of so many of his kids at YRF, who he’s grooming. It was quite a moment."

Talking about how her husband isn’t the one to appreciate her work very explicitly, she remarked, “Adi praises me behind my back. If he praises me in front of me, he thinks that meri ghar ki Lakshmi mere sar pe dance karne lagegi. He tries to avoid that situation. He tries not to say too much. But I think this time, he couldn’t stop himself. I didn’t imagine that he would be so moved."

The 44-year-old went on to talk about why she hasn’t been seen in a non-Yash Raj Films’ project after Bombay Talkies, which was released a decade back, and what makes Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway an exception. “I told Nikkhil (Advani; producer) that my priority is my daughter (Adira). So, I told him that he might not be able to endure me as a producer like my husband does. But he told me that he would work according to my schedule. He gave me all the reasons to say a yes to the film. He didn’t me any opportunity to refuse it. My daughter was there with me while I was shooting. She was home schooling. When I told him if he would be able to love me like my husband does, he told me that he has been loving me since Kuch Kuch Hota (laughs). On a serious note, Nikkhil has always stood for quality cinema as a producer. He has a very good reputation in the industry. He takes up films with hard-hitting subjects that make a difference. He’s quite fearless," she elaborated.

Reiterating how she has no qualms working with filmmakers outside YRF, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) and Mardaani 2 (2019) actor added, “My husband works with so many actresses. Why shouldn’t I work with other producers? Nikkhil was there from the first time I met Karan. Working with Emmay was just an extension of working with Dharma and Yash Raj. He promised me before I started the film that he has worked under Karan (Johar; filmmaker) and Adi and that I wouldn’t feel the difference."

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani), Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber, and it is slated to release in theatres on March 17, 2023.

