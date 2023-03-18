Rani Mukerji Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple After Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Release, See Pic

Rani Mukerji made her comeback to the big screen with her latest film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Over the years, the actress has deftly portrayed woman characters in films like No One Killed Jessica, Mardani, Black, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and several others. Her portrayal of an immigrant mother in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an addition to that list. While it is too soon to predict the film’s trajectory at the box office, Rani Mukerji heaped praises for her performance. In light of positive reviews, Rani Mukerji recently visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings.

On Saturday, a paparazzi Instagram handle shared a picture of Rani Mukerji sporting Indian attire and posing with folded hands at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She had the dupatta wrapped around her head and she also sported tinted sunglasses. The actress also had a subtle smile on her face while posing for the picture. The caption of the post read, “With Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway taking a good start with unanimously positive reviews, Rani Mukerji is spotted seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, Amritsar."

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway managed to collect Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Riding on glowing word of mouth, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway picked up momentum as Day 1 progressed… Fri ₹ 1.27 cr [535 screens]… Biz on Sat and Sun crucial, needs to grow multifold/jump for a healthy weekend total. #India biz. #MCVN." The film has recorded lesser openings than Rani’s previous outing at the box office, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real incident. Rani plays the role of a Bengali mother, who gets into a legal fight with the Norway government after authorities take her kids away from her, terming her as an “unfit" mother.

