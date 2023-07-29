Ranjani Raghavan's Kerala Album Is All Things Fun

Actress Ranjani Raghavan is known for her work in the Kannada film and television industry. She gained recognition after her stellar performance in the TV show, Putta Gowri Maduva. Ranjani won the hearts of the viewers with her remarkable role in the show Kannadathi. Currently, she is on a short break. If her Instagram diaries are anything to go by, Ranjani Raghavan is busy exploring Kerala. Ranjani Raghavan has been keeping her viewers glued to her gram, with her stunning photos from her vacation. Recently, Ranjani Raghavan posted a slew of photos from inside a cave-like hotel room; and by the looks of the snaps, the location gives a rustic vibe with choiceful interior designs.

Advertisement

Ranjani Raghavan opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a black top and black leggings. She added a touch of colour to her outfit, as she paired it with a long cape with colourful prints all over it. Her OOTD is in absolute sync with the location, as she chose a chunky pendant with a bird drawn on it. She opted for danglers as earrings and rounded off the look with nude-coloured flats.

In the photos, the room seems to have a carved-out stone wall, where a lantern is placed, giving the place an aesthetic look. There is a wooden bench placed in the cave, and wooden hand rails by the stairs. The highlight of the post is when the cave opens to a cosy balcony, overseeing lush greens and hills in the distance. The caption read, “The cave you fear to enter may hold the light you seek!"