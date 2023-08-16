Ranjani Raghavan's Stylish Tie-Up Shrug Look Has Fans' Approval

Kannada actress Ranjani Raghavan has wowed the audience with her acting skills in Sathyam, Rajahamsa and other projects. She also ticks all the boxes with her striking fashion statements. The actress recently treated the fans to her pictures in a tie-up shrug with multi-coloured imprints. She paired it with black leggings. Ranjani posed for the camera amidst the serene backdrop of nature and opted for a locket regarding the accessories part. A picture of a bird was engraved on the locket. She looked gorgeous in this look and wrote some poetic lines in Kannada for the caption part.

Fans loved the picture and commented that Ranjani looks beautiful in this simple outfit. Others referred to her as queen and were in awe of her smile. Some of the followers also commented on heart emoticons. One of the followers also requested the actress to upload a picture wearing a saree as she does during her acting stints in Kannada serials.

Ranjani has upped the glam quotient in other pictures as well and shared some pictures in a light green and white striped kurta some time back. She opted for simple makeup including nude pink lips, a small silver bindi and simple eyeliner. The actress wore simple gold and silver twisted hoop earrings for the jewellery part. She kept her tresses open for the picture and wrote in the caption," Messy hair… don’t care #1000th post".