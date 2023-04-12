Ranveer And Deepika Twin In Black As They Train With Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are giving us major couple goals! After turning heads at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Deepika flew to Bhutan to for a much-needed break with her family. She’s back in Mumbai and hit the gym with her fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, and guess who she had for company? None other than hubby dearest Ranveer Singh. Yasmin shared a pic of the trio on social media, sending fans into a tizzy. The picture captures Ranveer and Deepika sporting matching black gym gear while posing for a selfie with Yasmin.

Not long ago, Yasmin, who is Deepika’s personal fitness coach, revealed Deepika’s workout regimen, just ahead of the Oscars. Taking to Instagram, Yasmin shared a video of the actor following her pre-Oscars morning regime and wrote, “Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? (Working out before the Oscars is a must, right?) Sharing a glimpse into @deepikapadukone‘s 6:30 am workout in LA before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Don’t you agree? It was an amazing journey training her for the #oscars. Do you want to see more videos of Deepika working out?"

Only recently, at the glitzy red carpet of the fourth Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai, a bevy of Bollywood stars made a fashionable appearance to honour sports champions. Among them, was Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who made a smashing entrance with Prakash Padukone. But fans were quick to suspect that all is perhaps not hunky-dory between the two as Deepika appeared to ignore Ranveer’s hand-holding attempts at the event.A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video where Ranveer could be seen extending his hand to Deepika, while she just walked ahead.

The couple, however, put rumours to rest when they posed on the red carpet on the NMACC opening, looking much in love. And now that Ranveer has joined Deepika in the gym, fans can safely assume the couple is very much together, albeit keeping it a bit low key.

