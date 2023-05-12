Ranveer Kisses Deepika Padukone on Lips in Middle of Interview; She Says 'I Married My...'; Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to shell out major couple goals. Deepika and Ranveer, who have been married since 2018, have once again sent their fans into a frenzy with their PDA-filled gesture for each other.

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine. During a sit-down video interview for the same, the actress got a surprise visit from Ranveer Singh. Ranveer said that he was shooting next door and just thought of paying his wifey a surprise visit. Ranveer even kissed Deepika on lips in the middle of her interview and cutely held her hand.

A video of Ranveer’s surprise visit has been shared by Time on its official Instagram handle. In the clip, Ranveer just wishes Deepika “Have a great day" and starts to leave but Deepika informs him that he entered the room exactly when she was being asked about marriage. He says, “what a cosmic thing to have happened."

Talking about their marriage, Deepika says, “I love spending time, my husband and I. I married my best friend. I think the fact that we are just so goofy with each other. I can feel like absolutely myself, my most vulnerable, my most clumsy, my most expressive. Ya, we have known each other now 10 years almost, so… its my happy place."

Meanwhile, Deepika has been making the headlines for her work as well this year. Not only did she star in the biggest film this year — Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, boasting a box office collection of over Rs 1000 crore worldwide — but she also became an Oscar presenter this year. She is also busy working on her upcoming films — Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and her newly announced Hollywood film to name a few.