Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's New House In Bandra Under Construction, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the beloved Bollywood couple with a massive fan base, has once again captured the attention of media and fans alike. This time, their latest buzz is not centered around their on-screen chemistry or upcoming film projects, but rather a significant milestone in their personal lives. The power couple has made headlines for their recent acquisition of a luxurious house worth Rs 119 crore. The video showcasing their new property has taken the internet by storm, igniting curiosity and excitement surrounding their latest achievement.

Located in the Bandra neighbourhood, near Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence Mannat, Deepika and Ranveer’s dream home has become the talk of the town. The approximate cost of their new abode has been reported to be Rs. 119 crore. A video of their dream house was shared on Instagram.

Upon viewing the clip, fans flooded the comments section with well wishes for their favourite couple. One user remarked, “It will be beautiful! God bless them both! They haven’t had it easy. They earned all of it through hard work." Another praised Deepika’s relentless work ethic, stating, “The way Deepika works hard, nobody does. She is everywhere, including in movies, ads, modeling, and her own products, which she recently launched. The same goes for Ranveer; both are such workaholics that they deserve the best."