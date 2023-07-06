Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Unforgettable PDA Moments

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story stands as the epitome of pure affection and undeniable chemistry. As the charismatic actor celebrates his birthday today, fans and well-wishers can’t help but swoon over the adorable PDA moments the power couple has shared over the years. From their electrifying on-screen chemistry to their heartwarming off-screen camaraderie, Ranveer and Deepika’s relationship has been nothing short of a fairytale.

As we take a stroll down memory lane on this special occasion, let’s reminisce about some of their most unforgettable PDA moments that have melted our hearts and reaffirmed our belief in true love.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently shared a rare PDA moment during Deepika’s TIME Magazine interview. Deepika was surprised when Ranveer unexpectedly walked in during the interview while she was talking about him. Dressed in a grey suit, Ranveer planted a quick kiss on Deepika’s lips before leaving. He had been shooting nearby and wanted to surprise his wife. Ranveer also shared the magazine cover and penned a heartfelt message, saying, “World at your feet! Proud of you, baby girl!"

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked regal at the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. With smiles on their faces, they held hands and exchanged whispers while the paparazzi captured their enchanting moments. Deepika donned a stunning gold ensemble adorned with a flowing white cape, complemented by large diamond earrings and a striking gold maang tika. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper in a white sherwani that perfectly complemented Deepika’s royal attire.

Advertisement

During the Indian Sports Honours Awards, Ranveer Singh was seen playfully flirting with Deepika as she delivered a classic line from her movie Om Shanti Om: “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko sachche dil se chaaho; toh poori qainaat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." Ranveer, then, playfully pulled the microphone away from Deepika and responded, “Ask me… I guarantee it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unforgettable moment at the 2019 Filmfare Awards when Deepika Padukone’s affectionate gesture towards her hubby on stage stole everyone’s hearts. She had been called on stage to present Ranveer with the Best Actor (Critics) award for his remarkable portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. As the actresses presented the award, Ranveer melted hearts by going down on his knees to express his love for Deepika. Overwhelmed by his romantic gesture, Deepika couldn’t hold back her feelings and gave him a spontaneous kiss in front of the audience.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are known for openly displaying their love and affection, both on social media and in real life. Deepika recently shared a few pictures from Karal Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception on her Instagram account. However, it was Ranveer’s comment on her post that truly touched hearts and sparked immense admiration from fans worldwide. He left a melting face emotion on her post, leaving everyone in awe of their love and charm!