Ranveer Singh Birthday: Childhood Photos to 38 Interesting Facts As the Actor Turns 38

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH: Ranveer Singh has taken the Indian film industry by storm since his debut in 2010. With his unique fashion sense, infectious smile, and versatility as an actor, Ranveer has won the hearts of millions of fans both in India and across the globe. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, let’s delve into 38 captivating facts about the dynamic actor, shedding light on his life, career, and journey that has made him a true Bollywood sensation.
- Ranveer Singh Bhavnani was born on July 6, 1985, in Mumbai. He comes from a Sindhi family with roots in Karachi, Pakistan. His grandparents migrated to India after the partition.
- Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are second cousins. Sonam’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer’s paternal grandfather are siblings. At the Kapoor-Ahuja wedding, Ranveer Singh played a significant role, co-hosting the Mehendi ceremony with Arjun Kapoor.
- Before stepping into the film industry, Ranveer pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, USA.
- During his time at Indiana University, Singh worked as a server at Starbucks and also earned extra cash by making and selling butter chicken.
- Ranveer Singh dropped his real surname, Bhavnani, stating that he preferred a short and crisp name- ‘Ranveer Singh’ unlike his original name.
- Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) opposite Anushka Sharma, where he played the role of Bittoo Sharma.
- Before landing the role of Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Singh turned down two offers, deeming them unsuitable for his debut.
- After securing his debut role, Ranveer Singh underwent an acting workshop with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, arranged by the producers.
- To immerse himself in the character of a typical Delhi boy, he spent time on the Delhi University campus, attending classes incognito under the name Bittoo Sharma.
- He received several awards, including the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his first film, Band Baaja Baaraat.
- Ranveer’s high-energy performances and magnetic presence have earned him the title of The Livewire of Bollywood.
- Ranveer is an avid fan of rap music and even collaborated with artists like Divine and Naezy for his film Gully Boy (2019).
- In March 2019, Singh took the initiative to launch his independent music label with close friend Navzar Eranee, IncInk Records.
- Singh ventured into the corporate world as a copywriter at advertising agencies such as O&M and J Walter Thompson.
- Ranveer Singh shared his retirement vision of living in a sea-facing villa with a swimming pool, preferably in a place like Goa. He expressed his desire to engage in activities such as cooking, painting, watching movies, and practising yoga, all while being surrounded by his many children.
- Clean spaces and strict hygiene are essential for Singh, as he always carries items like hand sanitiser, eyedrops, mouth freshener, deodorant, perfume, and chewing gum with him at all times.
- Ranveer Singh is an ardent fan of Govinda, considering Govinda’s character in the movie Raja Babu (1994) as his spirit character.
- In 2017, reports revealed that he had changed his WhatsApp display picture to an image of Govinda as Raja Babu and set his ringtone to the famous track ‘Pak Chik Pak Chik Raja Babu.’
- Ranveer Singh admitted that he becomes deeply immersed in the characters he portrays, struggling to separate himself from the skin of his roles even when the cameras are off during movie shoots.
- Ranveer Singh has showcased his rapping skills in various advertisements he has appeared in. Notably, he displayed his talent as a writer in the Durex condom ad and Ching’s ad, among others.
- At the beginning of his career, Ranveer attended numerous acting classes, including Kishore Namit Kapoor’s acting class, to hone his skills.
- During his initial years in Mumbai, Ranveer struggled for three years with his portfolio in hand, avoiding music videos or ads in the hope of landing a significant debut opportunity.
- Initially set to headline, Ranveer Singh was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet.
- A lesser-known fact about Ranveer is that he rewrites dialogues from the script to better suit the voice of his characters.
- Singh was offered an additional dialogue writer credit by Karan Johar for his upcoming film Rocky or Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
- One of his most iconic performances is his portrayal of Ram in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
- For his transformation role in Ramleela, Ranveer enrolled in a 12-week transformation program with Lloyd Stevens and followed a strict protein diet.
- During the filming of the hit song Tattad Tattad, Ranveer tried on 30 different kedias (traditional Rajasthani jackets) until director Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to let him be shirtless in the song.
- For his role as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer prepared intensely by locking himself in his apartment for 21 days and consuming red meat three times a day to enter the dark mindset of the character.
- In a cameo appearance, Ranveer Singh featured in Deepika Padukone’s film Finding Fanny.
- During their college days, Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana were in a relationship.
- Ranveer Singh was suspended from school for listening to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se while in class.
- Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to star in an Amitabh Bachchan classic, specifically mentioning that he would love to play the iconic role of Don.
- Ranveer Singh’s mother initially avoided watching Bajirao Mastani because she didn’t want to see him die on screen. However, despite his insistence, she eventually watched the film and ended up loving it.
- Ranveer lent his voice to the character of Simba in the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King (2019).
- The term ‘Ranveerian’ was coined to describe his vast and dedicated fan base.
- Apart from cricket, he is a passionate football fan and supports various football clubs.
- Ranveer tied the knot with actress Deepika Padukone in November 2018.
first published: July 06, 2023, 06:50 IST
last updated: July 06, 2023, 06:50 IST