Ranveer Singh Burns Midnight Oil To Add 'Finishing Touches' To Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; See Photo

Ranveer Singh was seen wrapping up work on his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Rocky in the Karan Johar directorial, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo in which he was seen recording studio. The actor appeared to be dubbing for his part in the movie. In the photo, Ranveer was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of beige pants. His focus was on the piece of paper in front of him.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Finishing touches #RRKPK." Ranveer reunites with Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors first collaborated on Gully Boy (2019). The film was critically acclaimed and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actors play the role of a Delhi-based couple in love.